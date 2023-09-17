Regulations involving surfing at Presque Isle State Park were eased at the start of September and this morning, the Erie surfing community celebrated the change out at Beach Six.

Several people headed to the beach to have what they’re calling a paddle out party.

Surfers and paddle boarders took to the water to socialize and look forward to a future where surfing will be permitted on all beaches year round. A member of the community said the change sparked interest from all over.

“Other shops around the Great Lakes and around the country quite frankly that were gung-ho and very excited about what we were able to achieve,” said Dan Parra, owner of the Isle Surf and Skate. “Hopefully, the scene will continue to grow and we’ll kind of turn Erie into this surf town of Lake Erie.”

After the paddle out, surfers were invited back to The Isle Surf and Skate for a drinks and entertainment