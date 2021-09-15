Erie SWAT called to standoff on W. 20th St.

A standoff in the City of Erie on Wednesday night ended with a man surrendering.

The incident happened on W. 20th St. between Chestnut and Myrtle Streets.

According to Erie Police, the man was wanted for warrants and ran into his house.

The SWAT team, which was already on the streets training, made their way to the home to assist police.

The man surrendered a short time later. No injuries were reported.

