Erie Tall Ships receives recognition with two awards

Erie won two awards in recognition of the hard work it takes to make the tall ships event fun for all.

Tall ships is a family favorite festival and Erie favorite every summer.

This year Erie is a first time recipient of the Tall Ships Port of the Year award. This award is given yearly at the annual conference of sail training and tall ships for Tall Ships America in Florida.

“Tall Ships Erie, and Erie Pennsylvania was the best port for the tall ships challenge great lakes 2019, and that’s really amazing, said William Sabatini, Executive Director of Flagship Niagara League.

Through all of the hard work it takes every year to make tall ships better every year, this award is a big deal.

“The whole buildup to this, I was on TV quite a bit and talking about how why not us? Why can’t Erie be the center of tall ships sailing in the country for that weekend? And we were, and it took so many people to make this happen. We tried real hard we were gutting for this, so I’m very proud of everything they did. They hosted a phenomenal event and I was happy to be a part of it,” said Sabatini.

It doesn’t just stop with the Tall Ship Port of the Year Award.

“The award for Sail Training and Education, that’s based off of what we are doing with the Niagra and also some of the stuff we were doing with the Lettie G Howard with the programs we were doing with Mercyhurst,” said

When crew members heard the news about receiving these two awards, they were excited.

“I was jumping for joy literally in the back of the room, I had a seat in the back of the room and was leaping,” said Ian Bova, Sea Cook for the Brig Niagara.

Tall ships doesn’t happen for a few more months, but in the mean time you can enjoy them for their Mardi Gras event tonight at the Maritime Museum with food and fun.