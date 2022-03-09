(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local tax preparer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating tax laws.

Laurie Cuevas, 57, of Erie, is a freelance tax preparer.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release alleges Cuevas knowingly and repeatedly reported false and fraudulent income and expenses for numerous individuals on individual tax returns for 2017 and 2018.

If convicted, Cuevas could be sentenced to a maximum of 63 years in prison, a $5.25 million fine or both; however, the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release notes that the actual sentence would be based on “the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.”

The Internal Revenue Service conducted the investigation of the case.

An indictment is an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

