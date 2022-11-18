The Erie School District and its teachers have agreed on a contract extension.

The district and the teachers union, Erie Education Association (EEA), announced the deal in a joint statement today.

The extension adds two years to the current agreement, continuing until June 30, 2026.

The Erie School Board approved the agreement Friday, with the EEA voted to ratify on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, teachers will receive a 5.48% salary adjustment.

Prior to the adjustment, the starting salary of an Erie’s Public Schools teacher with a bachelor’s

degree was $43,679 — the second lowest among all Erie County districts.

With the adjustment, a first-year Erie’s Public Schools teacher with a bachelor’s degree will earn a more competitive starting salary of $46,827.