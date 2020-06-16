Erie teen faces multiple charges in stabbing case that led three people to the hospital

An Erie teen is now facing multiple charges in a stabbing case that led three people to the hospital.

Police said that the incident happened on the 1500 block of Prospect Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, each of the victims were transported to a local hospital. A woman suffered a stab wound to the hand while one man received stab wounds to the armpit and back which later resulted in a collapsed lung.

The third victim involved in this stabbing was also a man who was stabbed in the abdomen.

Police said that 16-year-old Jasenia Lopez is now facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

Lopez is being charged under the Fisher Bill.

