New York State Police have revealed the identity of the victim that died in a fiery car crash that took place in western New York near Buffalo on April 8.

According to New York State Police, Sanaullah Abid, 14, of Erie, Pennsylvania was driving east-bound in an SUV at a high rate of speed on Interstate-90 in West Seneca, New York when he collided with a FedEx Freightliner tractor trailer before striking the center jersey barrier and catching fire.

Abid was the only one in the car and was declared dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.