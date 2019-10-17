Erie Times-News mistakenly published obituaries from one year ago

Over the weekend, the Erie Times-News accidentally published obituaries in the Sunday paper that were from one year ago.

The resulting in confusion and heartache. People were reminded of those they had lost from one year ago. Burton Funeral Home received phone calls from those who had seen those obituaries. The funeral home did their best in doing damage control.

“When you lose somebody, it’s very emotional,” said Karen Burton-Horstman, the Vice President of Burton Funeral Home. “The one year anniversary is very emotional, so this kind of compounded the emotion around that event.”

The Erie Times-News released a statement, which reads in part: “We regret and apologize for Sunday’s unintended duplication of a previously published obituaries page. We understand the difficulties it caused for the families who were affected and the concerns all readers may have.”