The Erie Times News is selling it’s West 12th and Sassafras Street newspaper office building.

The newspaper has been located at that corner for over five decades. After years of downsizing its operation, the newspaper only occupies part of the building currently.

The paper’s parent company, Gatehouse Media, is selling the real estate to locally owned Logistics Plus.

The company will use the warehouse space and continue long term leases with all current tenants, including Erie Times News.