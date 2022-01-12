Erie Times-News to deliver Saturday edition online beginning March 5th

The Erie-Times News announced Wednesday that the Saturday edition of its newspaper will move to digital distribution. This is set to begin on March 5th.

The digital edition will provide subscribers with local news, advertising, and features such as comics and puzzles.

It will have the same look as a printed newspaper and it will also additional features, such as the ability to clip articles in order to share them with friends and family as well as adjusting the text size.

According to the company, this new model means subscribers will get their newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available each day.