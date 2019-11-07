Erie to host 2020 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship next summer

The Erie Sports Commission announced today that Erie will host the 2020 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship.

The competition, part of Bassmaster’s B.A.S.S. Nation Series, will be held June 24-26, 2020.

More than 220 anglers are expected to take part in the event.

Competing anglers will represent state associations from throughout B.A.S.S. Nation’s Northeastern Region, which encompasses 11 states (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware) and Spain.

The top boater and non-boater from each state will advance to the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, where the top 3 anglers will qualify for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.

The Erie tournament is being supported locally by Presque Isle Downs & Casino, FishUSA, Universal Metal Systems, Alex Roofing Inc. and the Bel-Aire Clarion Hotel.

Official tournament practice days will be held June 22-23 in advance of the competition.

Weigh-ins each day will be hosted at Perry Monument on Presque Isle State Park.

B.A.S.S. Nation will host its other 2020 regional championships in Okeechobee, Fla. (Southeastern), Henderson, Nev. (Western), Many, La. (Central) and Tower, Minn. (Northern). Erie had previously hosted the B.A.S.S. Nation Mid-Atlantic Divisional in 2013.

“We were honored that Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Nation chose to host its Northeast Regional Championship in Erie in 2020,” said Mark Jeanneret, executive director of the Erie Sports Commission. “Lake Erie is widely regarded as one of the nation’s top bass fisheries, and with the adjoining and protected Presque Isle Bay also a haven for bass fishing, Erie is a premier spot for bass tournaments. We expect that anglers will experience a competitive tournament and a hospitable welcome as they travel to our region from across the eastern United States.”

“B.A.S.S. is excited to return to Erie and Presque Isle Bay,” said Jon Stewart, Director of B.A.S.S. Nation. “We had a great event in 2013 when we last visited. Anglers brought lots of big smallmouth to the scales, and I expect nothing different next year. Presque Isle Bay also produces good largemouth so it should be another great tournament!”

For more information, visit https://www.bassmaster.com/bass-nation.