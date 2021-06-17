Erie to host 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship next week

Erie will soon host the 2021 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship.

The regional championship will take place June 23-25, 2021.

The competition is part of Bassmaster’s B.A.S.S. Nation Series, on the path to the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

More than 220 anglers qualified to take part in the event.

Anglers from 11 states will compete in the event; Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.

The top boater and non-boater from each state will advance to the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, where the top three anglers will qualify for the Bassmaster Classic on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell.

“We appreciate the flexibility of our partners at the Erie Sports Commission and Visit Erie as we shifted this event to allow every team and angler who qualified to travel to Pennsylvania to compete,” said Jon Stewart, B.A.S.S. Nation Director. “As we wrapped up the Bassmaster Classic in Texas last week, I was reminded that the only Classic winner from the B.A.S.S. Nation came from the Northeast Regional, so it is kind of a special region.”

“We’re ecstatic to have the opportunity to welcome one of BASS Nation’s top national events to Erie, particularly after the challenges we’ve faced in the last year,” said Mark Jeanneret, executive director of the Erie Sports Commission. “Lake Erie is widely regarded as one of the nation’s top bass fisheries, and with the adjoining and protected Presque Isle Bay, Erie is a premier location for bass tournaments. I expect that these professional anglers will experience a competitive tournament and a hospitable welcome as they travel to our region from across the eastern United States.”

Anglers can check in and weigh in each day at Perry Monument on Presque Isle State Park.

All weigh-ins will be streamed live on Bassmaster.com.

Event Details and Schedule:

Fishable waters include Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie, and any creeks connecting to Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie in Pennsylvania waters.

Official practice days: June 20-22

Angler registration: June 22, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel-Aire Hotel and Conference Center

Competition days: June 23-25 Boats take off at 5:30 a.m. daily from Perry Monument, Presque Isle State Park Angler weigh-ins begin at 1:30 p.m. daily at Perry Monument, Presque Isle State Park



The Erie tournament is being supported locally by Presque Isle Downs & Casino, FishUSA, Universal Metal Systems, Alex Roofing, and the SONS of Lake Erie.

For more information, visit https://www.bassmaster.com/bass-nation.

