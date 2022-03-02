(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie will serve as the host city for the Patriot Tour for Veterans annual motorcycle tour.

The tour aims to fly the U.S. flag through all 50 states. Along the way, the tour collects donations for veterans in need, as identified by the Veterans Administration and other veteran organizations.

Kenny Sturm and Doug Roxberry are local organizers — two of six committee members who make the Erie stop a reality for the annual motorcycle tour.

“Neither Doug (Roxberry) nor I are veterans, so we’ve always done what we can to support veterans,” Sturm says. “It’s my way of giving back to veterans who I have the utmost respect for — anyone who would sign their life away to help our country out. I wasn’t that brave when I was in my teens.”

All of the donations that are raised locally are kept to help local veterans, Sturm explained, and often the national organization (Nation of Patriots, based in Wisconsin) gives the local event more funding than it raised. Sturm has been involved with the local group for about 10 years.

In Erie, the flag will begin its journey by being raised over the USS Brig Niagara. Then it will be lowered to travel with the bikers.

“We wanted to showcase the brig because it’s a major part of Erie’s history,” Sturm said.

An event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Holland Street off Bayfront Parkway. The flag ceremony will be 11:30 a.m. to noon. Several speakers will be featured during the flag ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

The flag then will lead a “pack” of bikers, with veteran bikers riding in front, on the first leg of its national tour. Strum estimated that 200-300 bikes could attend the opening ceremony.

“It may be more than that, and if the weather is crappy, it may be fewer than that,” Strum said. “It could be much more, but hopefully not too many more.”

The first stop of the flag’s tour will be Jamestown, New York. A police escort will lead the bikers from Erie to the New York state line. The city-to-city tour aims to travel some 14,500 mills over 115 days. The flag will have traveled to all 50 states (including a flight to Hawaii) before returning to Erie.

“We’re hoping that once we have the route planned – and we have a pretty good idea right now – we’d like to get the public to stand and view the procession as it comes by,” Strum said. “A lot of people do that when we take it to Mentor, Ohio, and I’d like to get some community support along the route (from Erie).”

The Patriot Tour will end in Erie at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Harley-Davidson of Erie (3712 W. 12th St.). A group of local riders will travel to Mentor, Ohio, to escort the flag back on its last leg of the tour.

A homecoming ceremony and celebration will be held at Liberty Park (828 W. Bayfront Parkway). Live entertainment will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The homecoming event also is free and open to the public.

“It’s a heartwarming event. We appreciate our veterans and like to share our support,” Sturm said.

Nation of Patriots is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, a press release stated. Nearly $1.5 million has been raised through its grassroots efforts since the national organization’s inception in 2009.

The flag will be permanently displayed at Harley-Davidson of Erie.