Erie to receive another medical marijuana dispensary at the former Big Woodies Fireworks site on Peach Street

Erie is getting another medical marijuana dispensary. This will be the second one located in Summit Township.

An Arizona company called Curaleaf has leased the space at Peach Street and Interstate 90 which is the site of the former Big Woodies Fireworks Store.

Big Woodies has moved North on Peach Street near the entrance to Walmart.

We have learned from a Curaleaf spokesperson that the development plan for the Erie dispensary is in the works. They expect to open here later this year.

Their website shows that they have 101 dispensaries in 23 states with stores in Bradford, Brookville, and Harrisburg.