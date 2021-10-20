Erie to receive around 200 Afghan refugees by the end of 2021

Erie is starting to se more Afghan refugee families this week, with about 200 refugees expected by the end of 2021.

Over the next two months, the International Institute of Erie will take in about 125 Afghans.

The director says all of the refugees have received background checks, medical exams, and vaccinations before coming to Erie. She says, last week, one young couple arrived in Erie and more families arrived earlier this week.

“We may see up to 200 families coming into Erie over this process, not quite sure, background checks have been completed. They’ve come into military bases here in the United States and then from there landing in cities like Erie. Like I said, we saw our first few families come in, just had a family of eight yesterday so that is exciting,” said Dylanna Grasinger, Director for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

Pennsylvania is expected to re-settle about 1,00 Afghants through the U.S. “Special Visa” program.

