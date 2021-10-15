Erie to receive around 200 Afghan refugees by the end of 2021

Several afghan families are now calling Erie home. Soon, others will too.

According to Dylanna Grasinger of the Erie International Institute, several afghan families have already arrived in Erie and more are expected.

The Erie Times-News first reported Friday afternoon that the Catholic Charities of Erie and the International Institute of Erie will take up to 200 refugees by the end of the year.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive around 1,000 Afghans as part of the U.S. special visa program.

