High school students are getting the chance to learn about the different forms of Government.

Erie Together, Gannon University and Senator Toomey’s office joined together on September 30th to host the Fifth Annual Youth Civic Engagement Symposium.

Unlike the past years, this symposium was held online.

According to event organizers, typically this event brings together 150 students to hear from Government officials, but this year they will be able to reach hundreds more students.

“These speakers, these community leaders that we have engaged in this are off the charts in terms of giving their time, sharing their background and sharing their expertise. What students do you know on a regular basis get to interact with these kinds of individuals and learn about how government works and the kind of jobs that are available in government, so it’s really a wonderful experience,” said Mary Bula, Director of Erie Together.

The students took part in a live Zoom meeting with federal, state, county and city government officials.