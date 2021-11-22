Erie townships change garbage pickup schedules for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, so trash collection will be modified for certain townships with the City of Erie.

The City itself said in a Facebook post nothing will change for them for the week of Nov. 21-27.

However, according to their website, trash will not be collected on Thursday in Millcreek Township. Everyone who usually has their trash picked up every Thursday will instead have it done on Friday.

After speaking with representatives from both Harbor Creek and Summit Townships, the same rule will apply to residents in those boroughs, too.

Fairview’s trash collection will not be affected because it is collected Monday and Wednesday.

