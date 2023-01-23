Local Ukrainians reacted to the importance of staying informed about the war, as February will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ruth Ribalko, the campaign manager of Erie for Ukraine, said it’s still important for people in the United States to stay informed about the war. Ribalko added that in the last year, she has stayed in touch with friends during this difficult time.

“They are blogging and broadcasting everything that’s going on. You can hear bombs going off in the background and it makes the situation that much more real because you know that there is someone there who is experiencing it and trying to help as well,” said Ribalko.

Erie for Ukraine continues to collect donations for expecting mothers living in the war-torn country.

For more on how to donate, visit Erie for Ukraine’s Facebook.