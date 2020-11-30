Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs host Sunday dog fetching competition

The first of many winter dog fetching competitions taking place Sunday morning in Edinboro.

Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs hosted another “Toss and Fetch competition” at the Edinboro Camp and Conference Grounds. With so many events cancelled this year, participants say it can be a fun, outdoor activity, with plenty of room to socially distance.

“I think it’s a really good way for all of us to get together, practice with our dogs, do a winter sport. It’s a little bit more structured not as competitive, but we’re still trying to maintain social distance so everyone stays in or near their cars until their name is called,” said Tori Traut, Co-Captain of K9 Toss and Fetch.

People of all ages can participate in “K-9 Toss and Fetch” and join Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs.