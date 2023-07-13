Thursday night at the Erie Women’s Fund summer celebration, a $100,000 grant was given to Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) for its Journey Home project.

The alliance looks to makes homelessness rare and a one-time only occurrence by helping emancipated youth who have aged out of the foster care system and away from homelessness.

Since 2007 Erie Women’s Fund has awarded over $1 million in grants to the community.

“We are not going to be able to end homelessness unless we have more affordable housing. So EUMA is committed to identifying, acquiring, preserving, rehabilitating, existing permanent housing and adding more. Devoting that to veterans who are experiencing housing crisis, families with kids experiencing a housing crisis and of course, as we see tonight, youth aging out of the foster care system,” said Kurt Crays, chief executive officer of EUMA.

On the horizon for EUMA, an expansion of their services to new communities. Crays said they’re looking to receive more supportive housing in Meadville for those in need.