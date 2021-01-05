Erie United Methodist Alliance receives donation from UPMC Hamot to help veterans find permanent housing

One area agency is learning that evening saving spare change can add up to some big dollars.

The Erie United Methodist Alliance found this out after a donation from staff members at UPMC Hamot.

Those workers saved their spare change to support the home for veterans operated by the alliance.

After the change was collected, the total was matched by the Hamot Health Foundation for a total donation of more than $937 to help veterans find permanent housing.

“Thanks to the support of the Hamot Health Foundation, we’re able to do that more. We expect to move about 34 to 40 men and veterans headed to households from homelessness to a permanent home of their own in 2021,” said Kurt Crays, EUMA Executive Director.

The house supports 10 veterans at a time and the house is currently full at this time.