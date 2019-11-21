Erie V.A Medical Center distributing Thanksgiving dinner boxes

Volunteers helping to spread their thanks to veterans and helping to ensure they have a great Thanksgiving.

Members of the Elks Lodge 67 hosting their third annual Thanksgiving dinner box distribution. More than 160 boxes were prepared. Inside the boxes was everything from a Tops’ turkey to sweet potatoes and canned goods.

Co-Chair of the Veterans Committee at the Lodge, Bob Gerlach says this event is for veterans that might not qualify for help during the holiday season.

“We wanted to do something different than with the same veterans all the time,” Gerlach said. “We wanted to reach out to the people that need it.”

To put on the event was $5,400. This year, they increased the amount of boxes by more than 10.