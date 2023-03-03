The Erie VA Medical Center celebrated the opening of a new clinic.

The Erie VA Medical Center is opening a brand-new oncology clinic to service the veterans who use their facility. Cancer treatment can already be difficult for veterans to go through, however the medical center is trying to relieve some stress by doubling compacity from 4 to 11 chairs. This will cut down wait times for delivery of treatments and infusions.

“This is just one of the many modernizations and improvements we have going on here at the Erie VA. We have been in design and construction for the last couple of years and we look forward to additional enhancements,” said John Gennaro, medical center director.

“For a long period of time had to send many cases out to the community. They got good care in the community, but there’s something lost when there’s that loss of the continuity of care,” said Dr. Borys Loza, chief of staff for the Erie VA Medical Center.

The chief of staff said with everything done under one roof, this improves safety outcome and patient satisfaction.

“So, having them here closer to home right here in the backyard, right here in Erie, versus traveling distances around the community, means a lot to our veterans, and really increases their satisfaction with the care delivered here at the VA,” Gennaro went on to say.

Not only does the expanded clinic offer comfort and convenience for veterans, but the additional chairs mean less wait time for treatment.

“Spring is coming and it’s a renewal and a time to grow and heal through a long winter, which could be symbolic of veterans journey through cancer,” Dr. Loza explained.

The clinic is now open to service their veterans.