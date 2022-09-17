Local veterans are getting their flu shots this season.

The Erie VA Medical Center administered vaccinations Saturday morning. There were long lines of cars outside the VA hospital on East 38th Street.

VA hospital staff administered the free vaccinations for veterans.

The vaccination coordinator said veterans must be eligible for VA Health Care to receive a free shot. She said they’re encouraging all veterans to get their flu shot this year to stay healthy.

“This is our way of getting care to as many veterans as quickly as possible. As soon as we got the vaccine and could get this organized,” said Dianne Kinnear, vaccine coordinator, Erie VA hospital.

Next Saturday there will be another flu shot clinic at the Erie VA hospital from 9 a.m. to noon.