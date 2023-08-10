If you’re a veteran on the fence about applying for the PACT Act, Erie County’s own Director of Veterans Affairs is urging you to give it a shot and get in on the well-deserved benefits.

The PACT Act isn’t going anywhere. If you haven’t applied for it by the August 14, you’ll still be able to get in. But you’ll miss out on some benefit money from the past year.

They’ve served our country, died for our country, and some have contracted lifelong disabilities and diseases fighting for us.

And with help from the federal government’s PACT Act, veteran’s have a chance to get the medical support they deserve.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline to apply for a PACT Act claim.

The PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August of 2022, expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, agent orange, and other substances they may have encountered and caused health problems during service.

“It was pretty busy the last couple of days. I think in the last two to two and a half days we did close to 40 to 45 claims or intent-to-files,” said Joe Benacci, director of Erie County Veterans Services.

The new deadline to apply is August 14 by 11:59 p.m.

Benacci said the deadline is for retroactive disability payment that would compensate those with a claim filed, or intent to claim, 12 months worth of backdated payments dating back to when the bill was signed into law.

But that doesn’t mean veterans will never get to apply for the PACT Act after this date.

“Starting next week, if somebody comes in and files a claim, that just starts a new clock. So if the claim takes six months, eight months, a year, they’ll get paid if awarded any type of compensation from the VA, they will get back-paid to that date,” he said.

The PACT Act doesn’t just include veterans dealing with toxic exposure. Benacci said it opens the door for approving people through presumptive means.

This opened the door for vets from Vietnam, the Cold War, post 9/11 and more.

“They found that a high number of veterans who were in these areas were coming down with these illnesses. So they preempted all of these. That takes the burden away from the veteran to have to prove that the ailments or diseases that they have are related to service. The VA already says if you have it, it’s connected to service,” Benccci went on to say.

Benacci said even past the deadline, he encourages people to continue to make an effort to apply for the PACT Act to reap the benefits of serving our country.