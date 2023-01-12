The Erie VA Medical Center hosted an informative town hall for veterans, caregivers and VA administrators this afternoon.

In their first town hall of 2023, one of the main objectives was to provide updates on the Pact Act.

This law expands VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to a variety of toxic substances. Those including open burn pits, agent orange, and other biologic chemicals or environmental exposures.

“As of this morning, we’ve screened a total of 309,063 veterans at the Erie VA, and of those, 1,448 have indicated that they need follow ups. Our toxic exposure screen navigators follow up with them and get them information on how to file for benefits,” said Dr. Dolan Wenner, Medical Director of Primary Care at the Erie VA.

The VA hosts these informative town halls each quarter of the year.