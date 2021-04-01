Erie VA Medical Center expends COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, spouses and caregivers

The Erie VA Medical Center announced Thursday that they will be expanding the COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans.
Here is the full breakdown of individuals that are now eligible for the vaccine, according to a news release from the Erie VA Medical Center.
- All Veterans– Including those enrolled in VA health care and those not eligible or enrolled in VA health care
- Spouse of a veteran
- Caregiver of a Veteran, including
- Caregivers (Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers)
- Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Program of General Caregiver Support Services
- Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Medical Foster Home Program, Bowel and Bladder Program, Home Based Primary Care Program or Veteran Directed Care Program
- Recipient of CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs) benefits
To schedule a vaccination appointment, you may call 814-868-8661 and press 2.
You may also sign up online by using the Keep Me Informed Tool.