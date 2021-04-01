Erie VA Medical Center expends COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, spouses and caregivers

The Erie VA Medical Center announced Thursday that they will be expanding the COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans.

Here is the full breakdown of individuals that are now eligible for the vaccine, according to a news release from the Erie VA Medical Center.

All Veterans – Including those enrolled in VA health care and those not eligible or enrolled in VA health care

– Including those enrolled in VA health care and those not eligible or enrolled in VA health care Spouse of a veteran

Caregiver of a Veteran , including Caregivers (Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers) Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Program of General Caregiver Support Services Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Medical Foster Home Program, Bowel and Bladder Program, Home Based Primary Care Program or Veteran Directed Care Program

, including Recipient of CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs) benefits

To schedule a vaccination appointment, you may call 814-868-8661 and press 2.

You may also sign up online by using the Keep Me Informed Tool.