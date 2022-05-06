(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center has appointed a new associate director.

Rickey A. Harris, Jr. will take over the associate director role beginning on May 8.

Harris has been serving as chief of medical administration service at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi since February 2020. He is a veteran.

For 18 years, Harris has been in public service through roles within the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. He has a degree in health care administration, completed the African American Federal Executive Association Next Generation Program, and is the recipient of the Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service Medal.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We are pleased to welcome Rick Harris to the Erie VA and the Erie community. His expertise in employee engagement, continuous performance improvement, high-reliability focus and exemplary service to veterans are welcome additions to our leadership team,” said John Gennaro, Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center director.