Erie VA Medical Center goes tobacco free

Erie VA Medical Center will soon be tobacco free.

According to the Medical Center Director, the new rule will also apply to all of their community based outpatient clinics.

The director said the reasoning for this is to create a healthier environment for anyone who comes in contact with the center.

In order to make this an easier transition, they are offering different outlets to help veterans and employees quit smoking.

“We know that this is not an easy thing to kick a habit, so we want to make sure that they feel fully supported. Overall we know the dangerous affects of smoke,” said John Gennaro, Medical Center Director.

The tobacco free policy will go into effect on October 1.