According to the CDC, flu activity often begins to increase in October.

The US Department of Veteran Affairs is offering flu clinics to get ahead of the season. The Erie VA Medical Center held a no cost drive thru flu shot clinic.

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care were able to get free flu shots with a valid AVA I.D. The medical center said getting a flu shot protects veterans, their family members, and the community.

They will be holding another clinic on September 23rd from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, you can visit their website here.