Veterans all over the region can protect themselves against the flu at no cost.

The Erie VA Medical Center is offering free flu shots to eligible veterans.

Two drive-thru clinics will take place in the medical center parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 24. The clinics will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

There will also be VA county clinics in Ashtabula, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties. Those flu shots will be available on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.