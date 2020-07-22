Erie VA Medical Center seeking virtual donations for veterans

The Erie VA Medical Center is not letting the pandemic stop them from helping those who have served our country.

The VA has made some changes with the matter of safety in mind.

This month the medical center created an Amazon wish list. This wish list allows people to donate items virtually.

Before the pandemic, people would just drop off items at the center.

“In our current environment, we have had to really make some adjustments and move a lot of items virtually to make sure that the safety in our environment is the safest possible for veterans, employees and community members,” said Sarah Gudgeon from the Erie VA Medical Center.

The items on the wish list will help support the VA’s community living center for veteran residents.

Items on the list include food, clothing, cleaning supplies as well as games to uplift spirits.