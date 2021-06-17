Erie VA Medical Center to host walk-in vaccine clinic this Saturday

The Erie VA Medical Center will host a walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the second floor picnic pavilion. There will be music and light to-go refreshments available for attendees.

Those eligible for this clinic include:

All Veterans- Including those enrolled in VA health care and those not eligible or enrolled in VA health care – ALL prior service personnel – Active Duty, Reserve, or National Guard – regardless of time in service, duty status, or character of discharge.

Spouse of a Veteran

Caregiver of a Veteran; specifically includes: Caregivers (Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers) Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Program of General Caregiver Support Services Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Medical Foster Home Program, Bowel and Bladder Program, Home Based Primary Care Program or Veteran Directed Care Program

Recipient of CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs) benefits

Those who are not currently enrolled in VA health care may pre-register on the Keep Me Informed Tool by clicking here.

Those who enter the VA facility or grounds of the campus must wear a mask and practice social distancing.