Erie VA Medical Center to host walk-in vaccine clinic this Saturday

The Erie VA Medical Center will host a walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 clinic on Saturday.
The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the second floor picnic pavilion. There will be music and light to-go refreshments available for attendees.
Those eligible for this clinic include:
- All Veterans-
- Including those enrolled in VA health care and those not eligible or enrolled in VA health care – ALL prior service personnel – Active Duty, Reserve, or National Guard – regardless of time in service, duty status, or character of discharge.
- Spouse of a Veteran
- Caregiver of a Veteran; specifically includes:
- Caregivers (Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers)
- Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Program of General Caregiver Support Services
- Caregivers of Veterans participating in the VA’s Medical Foster Home Program, Bowel and Bladder Program, Home Based Primary Care Program or Veteran Directed Care Program
- Recipient of CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs) benefits
Those who are not currently enrolled in VA health care may pre-register on the Keep Me Informed Tool by clicking here.
Those who enter the VA facility or grounds of the campus must wear a mask and practice social distancing.