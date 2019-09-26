Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium officially has new turf after some slight delays

After some delays and obstacles, renovations at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium are officially complete.

The field is sporting brand new turf, however, there were some bumps in the road getting to tonight’s kick off. After a nearly two week delay, the turf at the stadium is ready for use.

“For our freshman class to be able to step out onto the field and know for the next four years that they’re going to know they have an amazing playing surface. Even for our seniors who are finally leaving to be able to play on the field, at least with it saying Erie and Royals, it should be very special for those kids,” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations, Erie School District.

Although there were a number of things contributing to the project’s extension, one problem stood out.

“The company that made the turf was delayed. We were supposed to get it on August 15. It wasn’t delivered until August 30th,” said Brokman.

This is the first time in 12 years that new turf is being showcased at the stadium. As students get ready to shoot and score, they’re getting ready for more exciting events at the stadium as well.

“We’re going to be celebrating and unveiling the renovations at a re-dedication ceremony on Saturday, October 12 beginning at 6 p.m. right ahead of our Erie Royals football game,” said Erica Erwin, Erie School District.

Other renovations visitors can look out for is a renovated press box, concrete repairs, new railings, and some new painting.

This project is apart of the district’s $80 million plan to renovate facilities.

On the same day of the field dedication, the district will also kick off a campaign to help with renovations that will happen at Fred Biletnikoff Field.