(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie and Warren counties have received more than a combined $1 million to help ensure election integrity.

The grant funding was announced by the Department of Community and Economic Development on Friday, Sept. 2. The funds are part of the Election Integrity Grant Program.

The program was established through Act 88 of 2022 by the commonwealth Legislature. The awarded funding amounts are based on how many registered voters are in the county.

The grant funding can be used in various ways: It could cover the costs of processing voter registration applications; it could cover paying staff for working polling places on election day; it could cover the cost for physical security for pre-canvassing and canvassing; it could be used to secure preparation, transportation, storage and management of voting apparatuses, tabulation equipment and required polling place materials; it could cover the costs of printing ballots; or it could cover the costs for training district election officials.

Erie received $911,742.99 for elections. Warren county received $135,358.94.

Venango County received $166,447.46.

According to the announcement from the Department of Community and Economic Development, Crawford County did not seek funds.

The full list of counties that applied for and received the grants are: