A round of grants have been awarded to educational programs in Erie and Warren counties to promote agriculture and improve access to healthy food.

The grants are through the PA Farm Bill’s Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth programs. The Agriculture and Youth grants are meant to promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. Farm to School grants aim to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children from pre-K through fifth grade.

In Erie County, Northwestern Community Youth Center will receive a $22,614 Agriculture and Youth matching grant, and Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network will receive $14,883 through the same program.

Pennsylvania State University Behrend will receive two Agriculture and Youth direct grants of $7,500 and $5,850. Union City Area School District also will receive a direct grant of $7,482.

Elk Valley School District will receive a $15,000 Farm to School grant, and Early Connections, Inc. will receive an $8,589.66 grant through the same program.

In Warren County, Warren Forest Higher Education will receive an Agriculture and Youth direct grant of $7,500.

In total, $1.5 million was awarded through those grant programs to students throughout Pennsylvania.

“Young people are the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and their teachers, programs, field trips and access to fresh foods frame their relationship with and understanding of ag,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “This $1.5 million will spark new interests in farming by connecting students to agriculture education, while also improving access to nutritious foods.”