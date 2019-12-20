Erie Water Authority holds monthly board meeting

The Erie Water Authority held their monthly board meeting to discuss the lease pre-payment that was presented to Erie City Council.

Paul Vojtek from the Erie Water Authority says the board was disappointed by the outcome. He added the board will sit down again, get a position on the lease and move forward. Erie City Council mentioned at their recent meeting the lease pre-payment agreement that came from the Mayor’s council was last minute.

“We did have a rate schedule for 2020 to 2024 and it was approved today,” Vojtek said.

The board will once again pursue Erie City Council with the lease in early 2020.