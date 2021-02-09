Erie Water Works aims to prevent any water system hacking from happening in Erie

Erie Water Works aims to prevent any hacking of its water system from happening in Erie.

This comes after national reports of a hacker gained unauthorized entry to the water system in Florida.

The hacker attempted to taint the water supply with toxic chemicals.

Paul Vojtek, CEO of Erie Water Works, said that there’s a system that is monitored 24/7 by certified water operators in the Erie Water Works facility.

There are computer systems that have alarms that would be set off if there were to be any hacking or some kind of interruptions in the water system.

“In our system, the three chemicals, fluoride, sulfate, and chlorine they’re all with pumps that would limit any maximum capacity,” said Paul Vojtek, Chief Executive Officer, Erie Water Works.

The incident that took place in Florida is being investigated by federal officials.