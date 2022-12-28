Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions.

The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek.

The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle.

“Since Christmas Eve, we’ve had several main breaks so we’ve had crews out Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and over the past couple days all fixing main breaks,” said Peter Hirneisen, distribution manager, Erie Water Works.

Water works crews will fix leaks in public lines, but it’s up to the homeowner to fix leaks on private property.