Erie Water Works CEO addresses city council concerns

A deal between the Erie Water Works and the City of Erie is still in the works.

During this mornings budget session, the CEO of Erie Water Works answered questions about the proposed lease payment agreement.

The city’s finance director explained that this deal will not be finalized until the water authority issues a bond, which could take several months.

Erie Water Works explained that they are looking to do this for the good of the city, but one council member voiced his concern that this will not help the city in the long run.

One resident also spoke up, stating he believes this plan is not the answer.

Erie City Council is still meeting with Erie Water Works. They have until the end of the month to approve the budget.

