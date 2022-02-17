Erie Water Works crews respond to basement collapse

A basement collapses at a house in the City of Erie on Thursday night.

This happened in the 200 block of East 30th Street around 5:00 p.m.

According to Erie Water Works crews on scene, the house looked to be condemned with no one inside.

The basement level on the left side of the house was visibly collapsed.

According to one of the neighbors who lives next door, he noticed the bottom of the house and made the initial call for crews to check it out.

There is no official word on what caused the basement to collapse.