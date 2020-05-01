Erie Water Works encouraging businesses to flush water systems to maintain water quality

The Erie Water Works is strongly recommending that local business owners who may have shut down for an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic to flush their building’s water system in accordance with CDC guidelines, this according to a news release from the Erie Water Works.

For an inside look at these guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, you can check those out by clicking here

The Erie Water Works advises to visit their website at eriewater.org for more information or if you have any questions, you are asked to call at 814-870-8000 and asked to be directed to the Engineering Department.