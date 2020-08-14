Erie Water Works proposes deal that could help city finances

A deal with the Erie Water Works could help the city of Erie with its debt problem.

Erie Waters Works has offered to pre-pay its lease of about 95-million dollars. City of Erie mayor Joe Schember says the money would be used to help decrease the deficit. He also adds that about 80-million would go towards the the city’s debt, ultimately saving the city more than 100-million dollars over the next 19 years.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to really solve one of they city’s three major financial problems. I’m hoping city council will go along with this on Wednesday and we can start moving forward right away, ” says Schember.

On Friday, 3 of the 4 city council members attending a study session said they would vote in-favor of the plan.