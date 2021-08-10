Erie Water Works resumes mask mandate

On Tuesday, Erie Water Works issued a statement about a mask requirement inside all of their buildings.

Here is their official statement:

“Due to the rising numbers of Coronavirus transmission in our region, Erie County has been reclassified as a county with “Substantial Transmission”. In accordance with the CDC recommendations for areas of High or Substantial transmission rates, ALL Erie Water Works (EWW) employees, customers and visitors will be required to wear masks inside all EWW facilities. The EWW Administration Building will remain open to the public at this time; however, signs will be posted on the doors to remind the public to wear their mask while inside the facility.” Erie Water Works

This newly issued mask requirement will go into effect at 12:01 am Wednesday and remain in effect until further notice.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.