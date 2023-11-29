The cyber attack on a Pennsylvania municipal water system has shed light on the importance of keeping this critical infrastructure secure.

That hack in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania is still under investigation. Meanwhile, we spoke to officials at Erie Water Works to see if our water supply could be vulnerable to such a threat.

Homeland Security is investigating a computer hack targeting a water utility in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Officials said the cyber attack impacted water pressure but had no impact on water quality.

Fresh drinking water is our most precious commodity and the people of Erie get theirs from our great lake. The question is: could our water source be at future risk from computer hackers up to no good?

“You never say never and I would never say that,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO/CFO of Erie Water Works. “A wise person learns from their mistakes. A really wise person learns from other people’s mistakes. Maybe we could all take that as a little bit of a wakeup call to make sure of passwords, things like that to secure our own systems.”

Hackers linked to Iran claimed they targeted Aliquippa because its water system software was developed in Israel. Vojtek said Erie’s system was not.

“Of course, we checked to see if we had any of those unitronic PLCs. That was the good news but still, we wanted to make sure everything was up to date and secure,” Vojtek said.

Voytek said Erie is fortunate to have the redundancy of two water plants should one be threatened. He added that there are multiple security backup measures in place.

“Here at Erie Water Works, we have mechanical prevention from things happening. We use dual authentication and all those sorts of things. We have separate firewalls. We have attempts on our system all the time and our folks do a really good job of fending those off,” Vojtek went on to say.

Even so, Vojtek said this week’s incident in Aliquippa was a reminder that his team must remain vigilant to keep Erie’s drinking water safe.