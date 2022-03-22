President Biden is alerting American business leaders that intelligence sources say Russia could target critical businesses and infrastructure by launching a cyber attack.

Erie Water Works is taking steps to protect over 220,000 Erie residents and the infrastructure they rely on. The local utility company has professionals on site that are proficient in preventing cyber hacking.

One step they are taking to ensure safety is physically separating their systems.

“We do keep our critical system separated. So if you get into one, you don’t get into the other. It’s kind of proprietary. So the really critical infrastructure systems that we have controlling the water, purification, and different things, pumping, we kind of keep that isolated from the rest of the systems,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO & CFO of Erie Water Works.

Vojtek said they are prepared for a cyber attack now and in the future.