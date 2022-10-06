Erie Water Works continues to improve the water quality throughout the region, unveiling some improvements Thursday afternoon.

More than 40,000 Erie residents rely on a water pumping station on Cherry Street. The Erie County Water Authority has modernized that station, implementing efficiency pumps.

The CEO of Erie Water Works said these upgrades will make water service more reliable for Erie County residents.

“I found out that the original station was put into operation in 1922, so it’s a 100 year old facility here that looks like it was reborn. It’s just a gorgeous facility we’re very proud of, and the people of Erie should be proud of it as well. And hopefully they get reliable water service for a long time to come,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO, Erie Water Works.

That pumping station provides water for residents south, east and west of the facility on Cherry Street.