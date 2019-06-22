Erie Waterfront Weekend at Dobbins Landing

The Waterfront Weekend sponsored by the Erie Sports Commission is officially underway and spectators are lining up at Wolverine Park Marina for the annual Erie Poker Run.

Gary Lindsey, Erie boat owner tells us, “The run goes all day, it should be a great time depending on the weather generally, this is a determination factor of how this thing goes.”

Boaters will take on a 110 mile course in charity for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

After the boats took off from the marina, spectators gathered for the HydroFlight competition at Dobbins Landing to watch participants soar in the air.

Jason Burns, Managing Director of HydroFlight says, “We have athletes soar sixty feet in the air and do all kinds of tricks and they have a two minute routine and then we judge them upon that.”

The Waterfront Weekend gives community members the opportunity to enjoy the sun and kickoff the summer season.