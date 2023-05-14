Erie had some special guests visiting The Hagen History Center Sunday.

A group of 12 Australians visited The Frank Lloyd Wright office Sunday afternoon as they participated in what’s known as “The Great Wright Road Trip.”

The executive director of The Hagen History Center said that they’re proud their Wright exhibit has drawn national attention, adding that they’ve never had a tour group from Australia.

“He was truly ahead of his time, an iconic architect. We call him ‘America’s architect.’ The following that he has with both that are either practicing architects themselves or just people that are fans. People will travel from around the country to be here,” said Kal Pifer, executive director of the Hagen History Center.

Before coming to Erie, the group learned about the famous architect in Buffalo.